“The Seine is undoubtedly an institution of knowledge. It was my turn as a young congressman to defend him many times. There was this idea of ​​destroying institutions that served the people. There was the idea that the Seine would not continue. The same people from the Seine fought a lot and many times they triumphed. And today the Seine is here among us. Obviously times have changed and you have to give that discussion. Now what is the role of the Seine? was questioned.

CampeSENA is an initiative with which the Colombian Government seeks to exalt the Colombian peasant and promote their training in order to influence the production of the fields. This, through greater access on your part to SENA programs. A call that will take place at the national level and with which Colombian field workers will be able to receive resources to strengthen their rural enterprises and, at the same time, certify their knowledge in agronomy.

“Here the director of the Seine told us in his speech: ‘if the machine is carried, it is possible.’ By putting the machine in agriculture, that is called industrializing. That the farmer and farmer associatively own the machine, it is essential, because added value grows and, therefore, wealth in the peasant family grows. And if wealth grows in the peasant family in Colombia there is peace. It is not very difficult to understand it, ”added the head of state during his intervention.