Bon Bozzolla? The Rsa resort. The definition comes from the president Luca Zaia. So, at least, for the new pavilion inaugurated today. The elderly look out onto the glass terrace and can appreciate the Unesco hills, the Prosecco vineyards. 3,020 square meters of expansion and 4,880 square meters of surface area renovated for a construction site, financed with an investment of 12 million euros, which has regenerated a total area of ​​almost 9 thousand square meters. These are the numbers of the Farra di Soligo service center with 120 total beds and 60 parking spaces available for visitors and staff.

«We are facing a structure that could be worthy of a big city, of a metropolitan reality. Instead, we are in a small town in the Unesco area of ​​the Prosecco Hills. It will be an excellent service for which we are grateful to the administrators, the staff and all the volunteers but it will also be a model that can be replicated at the regional level and beyond, considering that the best practices here have been implemented to the full. A model as a structure but also of love for the community and the territory »said Zaia.

Another image of the structure inaugurated this morning

At the cutting of the ribbon of the new structure – blessed by Bishop Corrado Pizziolo – Zaia announced that next year the IRAP will be subscribed to the RSA. Which in the case of Bon Bozzola means savings of € 80,000. Indeed, the president also anticipated that from now on the Region will stop other spending flows to increase resources in social services, given the dramatic conditions of so many families. The parterre of the inauguration was authoritative: Isabella Paladin, president of Bon Bozzolla, Eddi Frezza, the director, Mattia Perencin, mayor of the Municipality of Farra di Soligo, numerous other mayors, parliamentarians, regional councilors, presidents of RSA, general managers of the Ulss .

There was, of course, a presence of the elderly guests, as well as the children of the nursery school. The main hall was named after Monsignor Mansueto Viezzer, chaplain of the former Bon Bozzolla hospital and esteemed musician and composer. It was January 19, 2019, when – with the laying of the first stone – the extension and renovation of the existing building began. The first excerpt sees its conclusion in November 2020 and in December almost all the guests are transferred. In support of this important work at the service of the community, the institution obtains an important capital repayment loan from the Veneto Region. Finally, in March 2021 the second phase of the works begins.

«For us today the future begins – the words of President Paladin -. A restart that marks the renewal of the institution’s mission. We will face this new path as always with tenacity, organization and passion, in the certainty that, with the collaboration and trust of families and the territory and with the commitment of employees and collaborators, we will write together a new chapter for Bon Bozzolla ». “A hard and painstaking work – so the director Frezza -, which started from the program agreement and ended today with the official inauguration open to the whole community”