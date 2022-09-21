MILAN. In office for just under a month, the Lombard councilor for security Romano La Russa, brother of the senator of Fdi Ignazio and a member of the same party, has already ended up in the storm for a Roman salute given at a funeral in Milan. The occasion is that of the funeral of Alberto Stabilini, a militant of the city right since the seventies, known as “Pilotone”, friend and brother-in-law of La Russa. The video went viral on social media a few days after the September 25 vote.

Councilor La Russa, what did the leader of your party, Giorgia Meloni, tell you?

«For the moment still nothing, but he would be right to get angry given that we are in the electoral campaign and a few days before the vote. Obviously, if this hurts my party and you ask me, I would be willing not to one but three steps back. But it was just a greeting to a friend ».

How is it justified?

“I realize that it is an inappropriate gesture at this stage, but I didn’t think that the greeting of 15 seventy-year-olds to a friend would have triggered this uproar. Before dying Alberto had asked to pass in front of the old headquarters of Giovane Italia (a student association linked to the MSI, ed) and to greet him in that way ».

Had he asked you for the fascist salute at his funeral?

«You see, you have not been in the military and you do not know it but it is not a fascist salute, but a military ritual. Those who know the environment know what I’m talking about: whoever confuses the rite of the “present”, which is what we did for Alberto, with the fascist salute is not only in bad faith but is also ignorant, in the sense that they ignore a military tradition that has been in place for centuries. Even when you swear allegiance to the Italian Republic as a military man there is a “swear” with an outstretched arm salute. Aren’t they all fascists? “

La Russa, but in the video you can clearly hear “dormitory” three times before the name of the deceased. Is that also part of the military rite?

«This too is ignorance. The term “dormitory” was used in the past and is still used to address a fellow soldier. It was only borrowed from fascism. The rite of the “present” requires that the name of the deceased be invoked and that he is greeted with the arm raised. But it ends there, nothing to do with fascism.

So a controversy about nothing?

“We have been repeating this for years, so much so that even the prosecutors do not consider it a fascist gesture: one thing is in a demonstration, at a political rally. One thing is at a funeral. But then, explain to me, why a closed fist would be legitimate as seen in many events on the left. Even the fist is the symbol of a totalitarianism of the last century. Or is the dictatorship of a single political party tolerated? “

So you do not dissociate, as the Democratic Party asks you?

«I must not dissociate myself from anything, since it is not a fascist salute but the military rite of the ‘present’. Again, it was inappropriate, but it was absolutely in good faith. If you don’t understand him, he is in bad faith ».