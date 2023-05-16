Fascist party demonstrations are a crime

The call of the “present”, as well as the “Roman greeting”, being manifestations of the fascist party, continue to this day to be foreseen and punished as a crime. This is what emerges from sentence 22 March 2023, n. 12049 (text at the bottom) of the First Criminal Section of the Court of Cassation.

The case saw some individuals being held jointly responsible for the crime pursuant to art. 5 of Law 20 June 1952, n. 645, for having carried out the usual demonstrations of the dissolved fascist party, such as the “call of the present” and the “Roman greeting”, parading in an unauthorized manner and setting up some scuffles with the police who were supposed to inhibit the violation of the public order issued by the Quaestor.

The jurisprudence of legitimacy that dealt with the crime referred to in art. 5 of Law 20 June 1952, n. 645, as amended by Law 22 May 1975, n. 152, art. 11, is a crime of concrete danger, which does not sanction the manifestations of fascist thought and ideology in itself, given the freedoms guaranteed by theart. 21 Cost.but only where they can determine the danger of the reconstitution of fascist organizations, in relation to the moment and the environment in which they are carried out, concretely attacking the stability of the democratic order and the values ​​underlying it (Cass. pen., section I, 2 March 2016, n. 11038).

It has been clarified that it is not the external manifestation as such that is the object of the incrimination, but its coming into being in conditions of publicity such as to represent a concrete attempt to gather support for a project for the reconstitution of the fascist party (Cass. pen., section I, 25 March 2014, n. 37577). Here it was specified that the “Roman greeting” and the intonation of the choir “present” during a demonstration integrate the offense in question for the connotation of publicity which qualifies such external expressions, evocative of the dissolved fascist party, marking their suitability detrimental to the democratic order and the values ​​underlying it.

The jurisprudence of legitimacy adheres to the teaching of the Constitutional Court (Corte Cost., sentence n. 74 of 1958) according to which it is the intention of the legislator, who, expressly declaring that he wants to prevent the reorganization of the dissolved fascist party, intended to prohibit and punish not just any manifestation of thought, protected by art. 21 of the Constitution, but those usual manifestations of the dissolved fascist party that can determine the danger that we wanted to avoid.

The demonstrations of a symbolic and apologetic nature must be supported, as far as the relationship of physical and psychic causality is concerned, by the two elements of the suitability and effectiveness of the means with respect to the danger of the reconstitution of the fascist party, so that when these requisites exist, the hypothesis of referred to in art. 5 mentioned is constitutionally legitimate.

It is also specified that feelings of particular moral and social value cannot be confused, for criminal purposes, with the expression of certain ideologies when these not only represent the contingent orientation of individual groups of citizens, but distance themselves for purposes and methods from the common ethical conscience as rather they must originate from values ​​perceived by the prevailing collective conscience (Criminal Cassation, Section VI, 20 January 2003, n. 11878).

Returning to the present case, the use of physical force, verbal violence and the blatant violation of the legally given order to carry out the commemoration in a specific place and without adopting behaviors evocative of the dissolved fascist party, determine, according to the logical evaluation of the judges on the merits, the concrete danger, specifically ascertained with regard to the associates present, that the ostentation of those prohibited gestures and symbols is capable of spreading and divulging in society the founding idea of ​​fascist ideology, thus endangering the democratic order.

Criminal cassation, sentence n. 12049/2023

