Fashion goes wild during the design week. Luxury implements the lifestyle strategy

Not quite a fashion week but almost. Starting today, Milan will come alive for the Fuorisalone and the imminent Furniture expo (April 18-23). The city will not only host the numerous collections created by design and furniture companies; as evidenced by the calendar of Milano Moda Design (April 17-23) edited by National Chamber of Italian Fashionmore and more often fashion brands also become protagonists of the design week.

The schedule includes 30 brands with 56 appointments, 15 home collection presentations and 41 events, many of which, unlike what happens during the fashion week, are open to the public, giving the opportunity to discover private or inaccessible locations. The Cnmi website and social profiles, especially Instagram and TikTok, will be active with daily updates.

“Milan is once again confirmed as the center of creativity and planning, capable of attracting an international public to attend the city’s events, which summarize the highest values ​​of Made in Italy – states in a note Charles Capasa, president of the National Chamber of Italian Fashion -. Italian fashion and design, which come together in this event, play a fundamental role in defining contemporary visual culture and in defining an innovative and responsible lifestyle, consistent with the demands of our time”.

Some brands choose to unveil the new homewear proposals within the Salone or in their showrooms and flagship stores, among these Versace Home, Fendi Home e Roberto Cavalli Home. These are maisons that, in addition to their core business, have for years boasted a line of furniture and furnishing accessories promoted through campaigns and special events.

This year, an increasingly large number of fashion brands have chosen Design Week to organize a cocktail party in a boutique, unveil a capsule, sponsor an exhibition, launch a contest, inaugurate a shop, do things, see people. Some of these initiatives seem interested in carving out their own place in the sun in a week in which Confcommercio Milano Lodi, Monza and Brianza reports that there will be 800 events during the days of the Fuorisalone. Based on over 327,000 visitors to the Salone alone (compared to 262,000 last year), related activities will amount to 223.2 million euros, with an increase of 37% compared to the 2022 edition, however organized in June. And so fashion, despite having as many as four fashion weeks a year and several trade fair appointments, does not give up the opportunity to put itself on display again.

Among the many events on the calendar open to the public, selecting those related to luxury brands, ‘Come and See’ stands out, an immersive installation upon reservation inside the Bottega Veneta in via Montenapoleone created with the collaboration of Cajetan Fish. The artist has used resin and fabric to create an experience that frames an edition of bags created by the Italian fashion house following his designs. Louis Vuitton chooses Palazzo Serbelloni for the collection ‘Objets Nomades & Cabinet of Curiosities by Marc Newson‘. At the Museum of Science and Technology Tod’s carries the project curated by the photographer Tim Walker ‘The art of crafmanship’. Etro Home will present the first collection signed by the creative director Mark DeVincenzo in the showroom in via Spartaco and a special installation with the American artist Amy Lincoln in the shop in via Pontaccio. Hermes La Pelota again chooses in via Palermo for the 2023 collection at the center of the ‘The power of essential’ setting.

In its large spaces in viale Umbria, Marni will unveil the ‘Midnight flowers’ series: 120 porcelain tableware made with Serax while the project with Londonart Wallpaper will include a series of wallpapers inspired by archival prints. In addition to presenting the new home collection, Missoni the ‘Sportello dei depositi’ shop will open inside the showroom in via Solferino. In the historic Palazzo Orsini in via Borgonuovo Armani House will unveil the first outdoor collection together with a selection of iconic pieces. Antonio Marras winks as always to catering, the Dopomarras space in via Cola di Rienzo will open the temporary bistrot & restaurant together with the restaurant Frog familyled by the chef Giuseppe d’Aquino as well as giving life to the ‘Wild & Mild’ exhibition dedicated to furnishing upholstery. Maison Valentino will kick off the second edition of ‘Valentino Vintage’ with an exclusive selection of garments at the historic Milanese boutique Madame Pauline in the Forum Buonaparte. Inside Palazzo Citterio Dior will reveal the collaboration with the well-known designer Philippe Starkalready partner of the maison for the project last year.

Loro Piana Interiors instead he relied on the Argentine designer Christian Mohaded for the ‘Apacheta’ installation inside the Cortile della Seta in the headquarters in via Moscova and two elements in piazzetta Brera and via Montenapoleone. By registering on the website of Prada it will be possible to take part in ‘Prada frames’, a symposium curated by Formafantasma at the Teatro dei Filodrammatici. In the flagship of Brijuni in via Gesù it will be the turn of ‘Brioni x Mita: a celebration of Italian textile design’, with an installation focused on the collaboration between the maison and the tapestry manufacturer. Dolce & Gabbana Home will dedicate the spaces in corso Venezia to the new collection while the ‘GenD’ project dedicated to ten international talents will be set up in via Broggi.

In via Spiga Sarah Cavazzacreative director of Puscollaborated with Archiproducts, Jacopo Ascari e Design courses for the ‘Orchid Gazebo’ project in the brand flagship. In via Sant’Andrea and in four other addresses it will be possible to discover the line Elie Saab Maisona few steps into the store Jimmy Choo there will be the collaboration of the luxury brand with Come. On the occasion of the design week Alessandro Enriquez will show the first collection of wallpapers made with Jannelli&Volpi in some places dear to the designer including Pasticceria Martesana, Zaini, Locanda alla Scala and the Pasticceria San Gregorio as well as the JV Stores. Louise Beccaria e Trussardi will present the home collections respectively in via Formentini and via Passione. Arthur Arbesser will be part of the celebration for the tenth anniversary of GamFratesi’s ‘Beetle Chair’ at the Bagni Misteriosi with the work ‘Goose chair’. Issey Miyake will present the Type-V Nature Architects project by A-Pac Able Issey Miyake in the store in via Bagutta. John Richmond will present the exhibition signed by Giampiero Romanò and Andrea Ghisalberti,

‘Tattoo Body Mirror’, in his boutique in via Ponte Vetero.