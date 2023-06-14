Fashion Week, the first time in Yerevan / Armenia / Areas / Home





There is great anticipation in Yerevan for the first edition of Armenian Fashion Week to be held in early July. The event is ambitious, and is the first of its kind in the country

Armenia has never had a Fashion Week of international scope, and for an event of this type to take shape, various components must come to fruition. We talked about it on a sunny morning in Yerevan with one of the two organizers of the event, Vahan Kachatryan, President of the Chamber of Fashion and Design.

We had spoken to Vahan in 2016, when her career as a fashion designer was in full swing. At the time he had expressed a desire to be a trailblazer, and signaled how important it was to get out of the country’s certain isolation from the world of fashion.

Seven years later, the first Fashion Week was born, which will bring 25 Armenian or Armenian-born designers to the catwalks. In addition to the Armenian citizens, in fact, three Armenians from the diaspora from France, Lebanon and the Russian Federation will parade in front of an international audience: about thirty guests from the sector and from the specialized press from England, Germany, the Emirates, Lebanon, and – in the lion’s share – Italy will attend three days of fashion shows, from 1 to 3 July, plus three of showrooms. There will also be a cultural program for guests, even if times are limited, to make the country and its culture known and appreciated.

We asked Vahan what made it possible to arrive at this ambitious project in recent years, what elements have created the critical mass to make a leap in quality. “Going from one fashion show to twenty-five in a single event is not trivial. So the first requirement is that we, the stylists and the organization were ready. But this is only one cog in a much more complex mechanism that makes a Fashion Week possible”. A second important requirement is the threshold of interest that must be crossed towards a product for it to attract enough to become an event. The product is Armenian fashion and textile.

The new life for Armenian textiles

Armenian textiles have an ancient tradition, but are less branded than nearby productions, for example from Turkey or Iran. From carpets to fabrics, to fabric prints, Armenian culture has generated an expressive reality and quality products which, however, have not yet become as recognizable and marketable as those across the border. But on the basis of this previous knowledge and professionalism, an internal production has taken shape in the last decade which has gradually gained national attention first of all.

“If you have to look for a bit of luck in bad luck, an encouragement to reevaluate domestic production came from the 2020 war. The war shock led many Armenians to boycott Turkish products, including textiles, and to pay more attention to local production. At the moment it happened, Armenian stylists were ready with their products and today in the very central Sayat Nova, at number 5, there is 5concept a shop displaying the collections of Armenian creation where Armenians and foreigners alike can discover and purchase Armenian fashion.”

The union of creatives has been strong not only in being able to conquer an exhibition space in the city center, but also in creating a tool that could act as a pressure group for those who work in the fashion sector. That’s how it was born Chamber of Fashion and Design with the aim of providing a platform for all designers to – as its mission states – “join efforts in a unifying organization to support their needs and challenges, as well as represent them in relations with suppliers, government officials and other partners in Armenia and abroad.”

The role of institutions

And in fact, one of the mechanisms that had to be unlocked for Fashion Week to take shape was the support of national and international agents who financed it. The government recently launched a Textile Industry Strategy, the first of its kind adopted. A Department for the textile and creative industry has been created in the Ministry of Economy.

In short, the government has moved in the direction of enhancing the sector and has made a good percentage of funding available for Fashion Week. Then there’s the German foundation GIZ (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit). Private sponsors also attended. The British are also very active, having financed a Fashion Scout within the event which will guarantee the winners a visit to London Fashion Week and an internship in a fashion company from Florence .

Vahan tells us: “Funds are limited, it’s the first edition and a good ride will have to be created for the Week to become a fixed event. It’s an effort for everyone, and the initial budget has ballooned as the event has taken shape. It wasn’t easy because the first criterion for allocating funds is absolute transparency, for which the margins of approximation of the expenditure items were very narrow, but we did it and managed to put together the logistics, the show , and professional teams”. The organization falls on her shoulders and on those of her colleague Helen Manukyan, who cooperate and coordinate the various teams: models, makeup, administration, various technicians who will take care of the flow of the fashion shows.

Yerevan Fashion Week thus comes to culminate a process. The world of Armenian fashion has been growing for years, creating international contacts through other Fashion Weeks, or realities such as White Milan and Pitti Super, proposing itself to the national and international public and creating spaces for a sector that has its own role historic in the country’s identity, and which now also has institutional recognition. At the same time, the Fashion Week intends to be the first step in a new process that will bring to fruition what has been done so far, guaranteeing a new dimension and visibility.

