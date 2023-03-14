Home News Fast store robbery in Floralia was recorded on video
News

by admin
Crime continues to do its thing in Cali. The assailants are becoming more brazen to commit their misdeeds.

In this opportunity, a lonely woman suffered subjugation and insults of one of the many robbers installed in the capital of the Valley.

This event happened in the commune 6 de Cali, in the north of the city; punctually in race 4N #71-06, Floralia neighborhood.

According to a video recorded from the security camera of the commercial establishment, a subject entered the affected premises, with the intention of stealing all the money from the box.

The assailant upon entering the premises and detecting that it was only attended by a woman, intimidates her with the following sentence; “Give me the money and I’m not going to do anything to you”while threatening the young woman with, apparently, a knife.

Subsequently, the subject forces the woman to lock herself in the bathroom; “Get in there and I’m not going to steal anything else. Get in, lock yourself in and wait for it to close”ends by saying the offender.

The authorities are analyzing the images and the statement of the victim to locate the subject and prosecute him.

Besides, they are offering a reward for information to help catch him.

Comments

