You’re quite there Vorasidenib, which also comes from the company Dienst, not yet. The medicinal substance inhibits both IDH1 and IDH2 and exhibits better CNS penetration compared to ivosidenib. According to the pharmaceutical company, Vorasidenib as a drug in development for IDH-mutated glioma and has now received Fast Track Designation from the US FDA. This could contribute to approval more quickly brain tumors to lead.