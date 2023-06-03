Fast X – Daniela Melchior reveals: “I got my role thanks to The Suicide Squad and James Gunn”

Daniela Melchior, face of Isabel Neves in Fast X, told how she became part of the big Fast & Furious family, revealing the importance of her participation in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.

Daniela Melchior is among the many Hollywood stars who will be eternally grateful to James Gunn. With the trilogy Guardians of the Galaxy e The Suicide Squad – Suicide Mission the director has in fact contributed to launching – and relaunching – the careers of many young stars. In a recent interview, Melchior indeed revealed the exact moment in which he understood that his role in the DC cinecomic had them definitely opened the doors of the world of entertainment, or when was hired for Fast X.

Fast X – Daniela Melchior reveals how she got the role of Isabel Neves

To the microphones of The Hollywood ReporterDaniela Melchior has in fact revealed of failing to audition for the role of Isabel Neves in Fast Xbut to have been directly engaged by Vin Diesel, conquered by his extraordinary performance in The Suicide Squad – where i plays the role of the anti-heroine Cleo Cazo Ratcatcher II:

I felt the impact of The Suicide Squad when I met Vin [Diesel] and her sister, Samantha, for the first time. They talked about Ratcatcher and how they fell in love with my character… I didn’t have to audition.

The young actress, as mentioned, made her debut in the big family of Fast & Furious in the role of Isabella Nevesa Brazilian street racer intimately connected to Dom’s past – is in fact the Elena’s sister (Elsa Pataky). An apparently secondary character, destined however to appear in the two – probable – final chapters of the saga and – maybe – in female spin-off announced by Vin Diesel. Melchior indeed revealed that he had known from Justin Lin – director initially connected to Fast Xremained on the project as a writer – that plans have already been developed for “his” Isabel:

I joined the project when Justin Lin was still involved. He told me that he had gods plans to continue my character’s story. So as soon as I met Vin [Diesel], I started developing it and I didn’t just use the script. I created a background that could also influence the future. Her guilt and his pain are interesting, but how much pain is she in? Is it just about Elena’s death? When I read her scenes with Dom, I thought, “Maybe everything she touches gets ruined.” It is another level of interpretation. I also thought about the next films, even though I didn’t know anything about the final trilogy at the time. I just thought: “What can I add that might pave the way for a future story?”

Fast X is currently in theaters and boasts a cast composed of historical faces of the saga and new entries – Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Jason Statham, Sung Kang, Jason Momoa, Rita Moreno, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren and Brie Larson, among others obviously Daniela Melchior. Fast 11 however, it is currently in production. So all that remains is to wait for more updates.