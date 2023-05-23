Fast X – Jason Momoa and the eccentric look of Dante: “I rely on the costumes to compensate for my deficiencies in acting”

Jason Momoa confided, during an interview, that he himself took care of the eccentric look of “his” villain, Dante, in an attempt to create a greater connection with his character.

Jason Momoa is the latest addition to the ever-expanding cast of Fast & Furious. In the tenth chapter of the saga – currently in theaters – the actor lends body and voice to the villain Dante Reyesseeking his personal revenge for the death of his father, drug lord Hernan Reyes, caused by Dominic Toretto in Fast & Furious 5. A character who will prove to be fundamental in the economy of the narrative, but that she also attracted attention for her eccentric looktaken care of down to the last detail by Momoa himself – for a very specific reason.

Fast X – Jason Momoa helped create the look for “his” villain

Dante Reyes indeed appears on stage with a decidedly extravagant look and driving a 1966 Chevrolet Impala, lavender. Ironically – but decidedly sincere – Jason Momoa therefore confessed – to the microphones of Screen Rant – to have adopted this look for “make up for his acting deficiencies”thus relying on the stage costumes for the creation of his character:

I rely heavily on the costumes and props. I need it to make up for my acting shortcomings. I helped create this wardrobe together with the costume designer [Sanja Milkovic Hays], I had many ideas in my head, I knew what I wanted. I was inspired by pastel colors. I wanted a look that was warm and inviting, that made you think, “This is the Devil, the Devil has deceived me.”

Momoa ha so worked closely with the costume departmentgiving life to a decidedly iconic look, in stark contrast to the often gloomy aesthetic of the saga Fast & Furious. Regarding a detail that has already gone viral – the enamel color en pandant with the car he drove – the star later revealed:

They weren’t so keen on letting me have a lavender car. The producers were against it, but I explained to them how necessary it was. Thing is, my mom hates lavender, but I love it.

Taking care of Dante’s look has therefore proved to be a winning choice, since the critics are reluctant to promote Fast X – they agree in praise Jason Momoa’s outstanding performancewhose villain was paragato really al Joker. The star should then be able to carve out even more space alongside the franchise’s prolific cast – currently formatted by Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordan Brewster, John Cena, Jason Statham, Charlize Theron, Rita Moreno, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson and Daniela Melchior – in Fast 11probable final chapter of the saga, in which the dreaded showdown between Dante and Dominic Toretto. Pending the release of the eleventh chapter – expected no earlier than 2025 – all that remains is to go to sala.