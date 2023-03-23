Home News Fastweb, Calcagno CEO leaves, Walter Renna in his place From Reuters
© Reuters. The logo of telecommunications company Fastweb in Rome March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

MILAN (Reuters) – Walter Renna will be Fastweb’s new CEO from next October in place of Alberto Calcagno, who has decided to leave the company after 23 years, 10 of which as CEO.

“For me, this is the right time to dedicate myself to new goals,” said Calcagno in a note from the Swisscom-controlled telecommunications group.

Renna joined Fastweb in 2008 in the Strategy team and led it until 2018. He then moved on to the role of COO and since 2021 he has been leading the Product Design and Delivery team, responsible for marketing, communication, product development and IT.

(Claudia Cristoferi, edited by Stefano Bernabei)

