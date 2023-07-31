“Fatah” appreciates the King’s interest in the Palestinian cause

Hespress Politics Photo: Hespress Archives – W.M.Monday 31 July 2023 – 07:32

Monzer al-Hayek, spokesman for the Palestinian Fatah movement, confirmed that King Mohammed VI affirmed, in his speech to the nation on the occasion of Throne Day, that the Palestinian issue occupies a central place for Morocco and Moroccans.

Monzer El Hayek added, in a statement to MAP, that King Mohammed VI expressed, in this speech, Morocco’s firm position regarding the justice of the Palestinian cause, and his support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

A spokesman for the (Fatah) movement recorded that King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, has been supporting the Palestinian cause, through projects and programs implemented by the Beit Mal Al-Quds Al-Sharif Agency, the field arm of the Al-Quds Committee.

Munther al-Hayek expressed the appreciation of the Palestinian people for the efforts and the continuous material and moral support that Morocco has been providing to the Palestinians as king, government and people, stressing the steadfastness of the Palestinian people in defending their legitimate rights and national sanctities, including Al-Quds Al-Sharif, the first of the two tribes and the third of the Two Holy Mosques.

The Palestinian issue, the feast of the Throne Mohammed VI

the news

