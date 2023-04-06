Home News Fatal accident at work: 28-year-old was torn down by boulders in the quarry
Fatal accident at work: 28-year-old was torn down by boulders in the quarry

Fatal accident at work: 28-year-old was torn down by boulders in the quarry

A serious accident at work occurred in Klöch in the Southeast Styria district. A 28-year-old was fatally injured while working in a quarry.

Together with a work colleague, the Southeast Styrian had just prepared demolitions. They were just in the process of attaching explosives to the blast holes provided when, for reasons that have not yet been clarified, a chunk of rock broke loose on the floor above their heads.

Man suffered fatal head injuries

The boulder hit the 28-year-old and then tore him twelve meters down. The man suffered fatal head injuries. The work colleague alerted the emergency services and initiated first aid measures. A total of 20 firefighters from the Klöch, Halbenrain and Tieschen Weirs went to the scene of the accident, and the C 12 rescue helicopter, an emergency medical team and the Red Cross also tried to save the 28-year-old’s life.

Efforts were unsuccessful, however, and the man succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the accident.

