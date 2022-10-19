Home News Fatal accident in A4, the victim Maurizio Durì was 48 years old
Fatal accident in A4, the victim Maurizio Durì was 48 years old

Fatal accident in A4, the victim Maurizio Durì was 48 years old

He was called Maurizio Durì the 48-year-old from Friuli who died yesterday, 18 October, around 5.30 pm, on the cursed section of the A4, near Portogruaro towards Trieste. Manager, originally from Buttrio and resident in Udine, was crushed under a truck that preceded him, inside his BMW, which violently hit the heavy vehicle. A dynamic similar to the tragedy of San Donà with the crash against a heavy vehicle of a minibus carrying the disabled that cost the lives of seven people on 7 October last.

After a first summary reconstruction it seems that the manager had not noticed the slowdown in progress in the lane and crashed into the truck, ending up under it. Rescue vehicles arrived immediately on the spot but there was nothing for him to do.

