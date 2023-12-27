Fatal accident on the A11, driver hits a truck and dies instantly [notiziediprato.it]

27.12.2023 h 19:37 comments

Fatal accident on the A11, driver hits a truck and dies instantly

It happened today evening on the motorway near the Prato Est toll booth. The 118 health workers and the firefighters were on site. The heavy vehicle was stopped in the parking area under the via Berlinguer overpass

Fatal accident on the A11 motorway, just ahead of the Prato est toll booth towards Pistoia. A man has died after crashing his car into a truck. It happened today evening, Wednesday 27 December. The heavy vehicle was stopped in the parking area under the via Berlinguer overpass. The emergency services were alerted immediately but there was nothing that could be done for the driver and the 118 health workers had nothing left to do but confirm his death. The firefighters of the Prato provincial command were also on site to extract the car stuck under the truck and recover the body of the man who, it was ascertained, was traveling alone. At the moment there is no information on the identity of the victim. Severe slowdowns on the stretch of motorway affected by the accident with traffic moved to a single lane to allow rescuers to work. (news in progress)

27.12.2023 h 19:37

