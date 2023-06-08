Home » Fatal accident on the Trignina
Fatal accident on the Trignina

Tragic afternoon on the roads of Abruzzo. Around 4 pm a very serious accident took place on the Trignina near Lentella. Involved three cars, two cars and a van. The impact between the vehicles was fatal for a thirty-year-old from Isernia. Three people were injured: two from Campania and one from Puglia. One of the three was transported by helicopter to the Santo Spirito Hospital in breaking latest news.

The carabinieri of the Fresagrandinaria station, the 118 health workers and the firefighters of the Vasto detachment intervened on the spot.

Diverted traffic for those coming from Isernia on Lentella and for those coming from San Salvo on Fresagrandinaria.

