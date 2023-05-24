Fatal accident with a kayak in the Aurina valley – Veneto

news-txt”>

Fatal accident with a kayak yesterday evening in the Aurino stream in Campo Tures. The alarm was raised around 21 by the excursion companions who had lost sight of the man. The firefighters immediately intervened on the spot and shortly after recovered the missing person from the waters and handed over to the care of the emergency doctor.

Despite the speed of rescue and all efforts to avoid the worst, the man died.

The victim is a 55-year-old man, originally from Venice but residing in San Candido. The group had begun the descent along the Aurino river with the kayaks in the locality of Gisse. On the way, upon reaching Campo Tures, the man was thrown out of his kayak. Due to the strong currents he ended up in a whirlpool and, despite the rescue attempts of his companions who threw ropes at him, the man drowned. The emergency doctor was only able to ascertain the death. (HANDLE).