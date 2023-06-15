Fatal attack at Neuschwanstein Castle

View of Neuschwanstein Castle with the Marienbrücke. Near the castle, a man attacked and injured two women. One of the women died. Photo: Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa

Two women visit Neuschwanstein Castle, as do thousands of others every day. They meet another tourist – and a little later the carefree day ends with a terrible crime.

Schwangau – During a visit to the world-famous Neuschwanstein Castle, two young women became victims of an act of violence. A 21-year-old tourist died afterwards, said senior public prosecutor Thomas Hörmann on Thursday. In fact, it had already happened on Wednesday afternoon. As a result, there was a large-scale police operation around the Allgäu fairytale castle BayernKing Ludwig II. Several media had initially reported on the crime and the death of the 21-year-old.

According to the first investigations, the young woman was traveling with her friend, who was one year older, not far from the Marienbrücke in Schwangau. The historic bridge is a popular meeting place for holidaymakers because there is a good view of the castle from there.

Chance encounter with fatal consequences

The women are said to be on a 30-year-old visitor from the USA be hit. It was a chance encounter, Hörmann explained. The trio then went on together. “The man then steered the two under a pretext onto a trail that was difficult to see, which leads to a viewpoint,” the investigators reported.

There the man is said to have attacked the 21-year-old. When her 22-year-old friend wanted to intervene, the perpetrator choked her and then pushed the 22-year-old down a steep slope in the direction of the Pöllat. The Pöllat is a torrent and runs in a gorge below Neuschwanstein.

Then it should have come to an attempted sexual offense against the 21-year-old. “But that’s not yet resilient,” said Hörmann. The American is said to have pushed the 21-year-old down the slope. About 50 meters below both victims came to lie next to each other. The mountain rescue service had to be called to rescue the two injured women.







The 22-year-old was responsive and was taken to a hospital. The younger one had to be taken to a clinic by helicopter with serious injuries. The 21-year-old died on Thursday night. The investigators did not provide information on the origin of the friends.

Successful search for the suspect

The alleged perpetrator was initially able to escape. The police launched an extensive search around the castle. Officials from several places drove to the scene, a sniffer dog and a police helicopter supported the search. The 30-year-old was arrested a short time later nearby. He remained in custody for a day before an arrest warrant was issued for him on Thursday. The suspect is being investigated for murder, attempted murder and a sexual offence.

The police have now taken over the investigation. When working at the scene of the crime, she was supported by special forces from the Alpine police task force because of the steep terrain there. According to Hörmann, securing evidence is still the priority. “We are at the beginning of the investigation.” It has yet to be found out exactly what happened.

The police are now hoping that other visitors to the castle will be able to provide clues so that the crime can be reconstructed. Witnesses who observed the act or saw something in advance should report. In addition, photos or videos taken on Wednesday in the vicinity of the castle can be Website be sent to the police. The officials then want to check whether the women or the Americans can be seen in the pictures.

Neuschwanstein Castle is one of the most famous and most visited sights Deutschlands. In the past, almost one and a half million visitors a year came to the attraction. In summer, on average, more than 6,000 visitors would crowd through the rooms of the castle every day, reports the Bavarian Palace Administration.