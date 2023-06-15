Fatal attack at Neuschwanstein Castle

Two women visit Neuschwanstein Castle, as do thousands of others every day. They meet another tourist – and a little later the carefree day ends with a terrible crime.
Schwangau – During a visit to the world-famous Neuschwanstein Castle, two young women became victims of an act of violence. A 21-year-old tourist died afterwards, said senior public prosecutor Thomas Hörmann on Thursday. In fact, it had already happened on Wednesday afternoon. As a result, there was a large-scale police operation around the Allgäu fairytale castle BayernKing Ludwig II. Several media had initially reported on the crime and the death of the 21-year-old.