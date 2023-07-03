Home » Fatal Collision Between Vehicle and Pedestrian on I-10 in East El Paso
Fatal Collision Between Vehicle and Pedestrian on I-10 in East El Paso

Fatal Collision Between Vehicle and Pedestrian on I-10 in East El Paso

Title: Fatal Collision Claims Life of Pedestrian on I-10 in East El Paso

Subtitle: Traffic Reopens After Tragic Accident Near Lee Treviño Exit

[City, State] – In a tragic incident, one person lost their life following a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian late Saturday night in East El Paso. The accident took place on westbound Interstate 10 (I-10) at the Yarbrough overpass, according to the El Paso Police Department (EPPD).

According to the EPPD, the fatal collision occurred at approximately 11:13 p.m., not far from the exit of Lee Treviño. The identities of the victim and the driver involved are yet to be released pending notification of next of kin.

Eyewitnesses present at the scene described a horrifying sight as emergency services rushed to respond. The force of the impact caused severe injuries to the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the authorities during their initial investigation.

The EPPD deployed several officers to the accident site, who swiftly closed off the affected area to secure the scene and initiate an inquiry into the circumstances leading up to the collision. Preliminary investigations suggest that factors such as visibility, speeding, or any potential impairment are being considered by the authorities.

Following the incident, westbound traffic on I-10 came to a standstill, causing significant delays for motorists throughout the night. However, after several hours of intense investigative work and debris clearance, traffic reopened at approximately 7 am on Sunday morning. Commuters were advised to approach the area with caution due to possible residual congestion and to follow any detour or instruction provided by the authorities.

The EPPD is urging anyone who might have witnessed the accident or has information pertinent to the ongoing investigation to come forward and assist the authorities in their efforts to establish a comprehensive account of the incident.

This tragic accident serves as a grim reminder of the potential dangers pedestrians face on busy roadways like the I-10. The community’s reaction to this incident emphasizes the growing call for increased awareness and safety measures to protect vulnerable individuals, particularly during peak commuting hours.

As the investigation continues, the EPPD will work diligently to provide updates on the case, as well as offer support and condolences to the loved ones affected by this devastating loss.



