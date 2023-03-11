The 56-year-old man from Stroheim (district Eferding) carried out repair work on the gabled roof of his family home around noon. He leaned an aluminum ladder against the gutter on the first floor terrace and climbed up to the roof. There he wanted to replace the roof tiles in the lower area of the roof that had been damaged by the storm. During this work, the ladder slipped away and the man fell from a height of around six meters into the garden. Relatives found the victim around 2:45 p.m. However, the notified rescue workers could only determine death.
Author
Andreas Kremsner
Editor Online
Andreas Kremsner
