Home News Fatal fall – Man wanted to repair storm damage
News

Fatal fall – Man wanted to repair storm damage

by admin
Fatal fall – Man wanted to repair storm damage

The 56-year-old man from Stroheim (district Eferding) carried out repair work on the gabled roof of his family home around noon. He leaned an aluminum ladder against the gutter on the first floor terrace and climbed up to the roof. There he wanted to replace the roof tiles in the lower area of ​​the roof that had been damaged by the storm. During this work, the ladder slipped away and the man fell from a height of around six meters into the garden. Relatives found the victim around 2:45 p.m. However, the notified rescue workers could only determine death.

more on the subject

Upper Austria

Storm gusts called for hundreds of helpers – Innviertlerin stuck in the car

UPPER AUSTRIA. Fallen trees, blown objects and damage to roofs: Fire brigades have been on duty nationwide since midnight to…

Storm gusts called for hundreds of helpers – Innviertlerin stuck in the car

Author

Andreas Kremsner

Editor Online

Andreas Kremsner

Andreas Kremsner

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  In the Marca twenty new Gravel bike routes to rediscover our province

You may also like

U.S. House Passes Bill Requiring Declassification of Intelligence...

SSC volleyball players win 3-0 in Dresden |...

The Silicon Valley Bank debacle has repercussions inside...

Aida Merlano was deported by Venezuela, clarifies the...

Telekom: LTE network achieves 99 percent coverage in...

Laundromats of yesteryear refuse to disappear – breaking...

Prison for a teacher from Puerto López accused...

Freedom of the press in danger?

Are you going to move house? Keep these...

Tailor-made and individual learning – with Seibert Media

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy