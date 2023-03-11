The 56-year-old man from Stroheim (district Eferding) carried out repair work on the gabled roof of his family home around noon. He leaned an aluminum ladder against the gutter on the first floor terrace and climbed up to the roof. There he wanted to replace the roof tiles in the lower area of ​​the roof that had been damaged by the storm. During this work, the ladder slipped away and the man fell from a height of around six meters into the garden. Relatives found the victim around 2:45 p.m. However, the notified rescue workers could only determine death.

more on the subject Upper Austria Storm gusts called for hundreds of helpers – Innviertlerin stuck in the car UPPER AUSTRIA. Fallen trees, blown objects and damage to roofs: Fire brigades have been on duty nationwide since midnight to… Storm gusts called for hundreds of helpers – Innviertlerin stuck in the car

ePaper Read the e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper

Author Andreas Kremsner Editor Online Andreas Kremsner