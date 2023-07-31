Fatal Flooding: 2 Killed in Heavy Rainfall in Mentougou, Beijing

Title: Heavy Rainfall Claims Two Lives in Beijing’s Mentougou District

By Zhao Wanwei

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) – Two people have been reported dead in the Mentougou District of Beijing after heavy rain wreaked havoc in the area.

According to reports, Mentougou District experienced continuous heavy rainfall starting from 20:00 on July 29. The average rainfall in the entire region has reached 320.8 mm, with 11 stations recording over 400 mm of rainfall. Shockingly, two stations surpassed 500 mm, with the Miaofeng Mountain Alpine Rose Garden Station registering the highest at 580.9 mm.

In response to the situation, Mentougou District has intensified its emergency rescue inspections. Authorities are urging the public to avoid riverbanks, mountainous areas, and waterlogged sections that pose a risk to their safety.

As the heavy rain continues to pose a threat, authorities are closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary measures to ensure the safety of residents. Local residents are advised to remain cautious and take necessary precautions to protect themselves.

Further updates will be provided as the situation unfolds.

