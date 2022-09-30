Home News Fatal illness in the bus depot in Feltre
Fatal illness in the bus depot in Feltre

by admin
There was nothing to do for the sixty-year-old from Lamon who in the afternoon today, Friday 30 September, was hit by an illness, probably a heart attack, near the Dolomitibus depot in Feltre.

The man, having arrived in the area of ​​the station by bus, would have realized that he had forgotten his backpack on the vehicle, thus making a run in the rain towards the courier depot to try to recover it. An effort that, combined with the concern for his personal effects, could have triggered the fatal illness, which made him collapse to the ground.

The call to 118 made by those present caused the ambulance from Santa Maria del Prato to rush in a few minutes, but the doctors could not do anything. The carabinieri of the company of Feltre also intervened on the spot for the investigations of competence.

