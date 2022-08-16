Tragedy on the day of August, all attempts at resuscitation were useless. The funeral tomorrow (August 17) in Val di Zoldo. Condolences also on the part of Confindustria

BORGO VALBELLUNA. He dies in the garden while cutting the grass. Tragedy on August 15th: the architect Lucio Talamini Berton was struck by an unexpected illness, during a maintenance work, which he had done who knows how many other times. The 66-year-old professional of Zoldo origins, with a studio in the historic center, at the beginning of via Mezzaterra, collapsed to the ground and there was nothing more to do. Rescue was as fast as possible, but all attempts at resuscitation by the medical staff, who arrived aboard the 118 helicopter, were unfortunately useless. He never recovered.

“He suddenly passed away, after having lived life intensely,” his companion Alessandra wrote in the epigraph. The funeral has already been set for Wednesday 17 August at 3 pm in the church of San Floriano in Pieve, in Val di Zoldo. The body will rest in the nearby municipal cemetery.

Talamini was well known in the valley, particularly in Forno: «I remember him as a very cordial person», the Mayor of Zoldo Camillo De Pellegrin consults the memoir, «personally I knew his parents very well, especially his mother Mercedes. Most of his business took place in Belluno, but he also worked in our country and I am very sorry for what happened, also because it is completely unexpected ».

Condolences from the Order of Architects of Belluno. Lucio Giorgio Massimo Talamini had graduated from Ca ‘Foscari, Venice, in 1983 and the following year he had taken the state exam in Milan. He was a member of the professional order since 1986: «We have been good colleagues», emphasizes the president Fabiola De Battista, «he was a very active person, as well as a serious professional and always interested in all the various aspects of our always difficult profession. Condolences to the family from the entire Governing Council of our Order ».

Talamini had also been a member of the general council of the Industrial Association of Belluno, appointed by the presidential council led by Luca Barbini: “Creativity, in work as in life, was its distinctive trait”, remarks Lorraine Berton, president of Confindustria Belluno Dolomiti, «a true architect, in mind and heart, with inexhaustible energy. He leaves an unbridgeable void in us all. We are incredulous and from today much poorer for this untimely death ».

Intense is an adjective that often returns when we talk about Lucio Talamini: “Lucio lived his life intensely, appreciating art and culture, and he knew how to give himself with great generosity”, Berton resumes, “his freedom of thought will remain with us. I express my personal condolences and that of the entire association with the General Council. We embrace Alessandra, Talita, Emma and Franca. Our embrace goes to all of them ».