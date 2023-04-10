Heribert Eisl, local manager of the Ramsau am Dachstein mountain rescue service, can’t believe it: “He was an experienced mountain rescuer, very committed, he has been with the mountain rescue service since he was 18.” The 45-year-old from Ramsauer, who runs a business in his main job, was on Monday first with touring skis and then climbing on the Dachstein. He climbed from the north side to the summit via the so-called Randkluft ascent and met a colleague who had just come down from the summit.