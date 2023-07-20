Fatal Shooting at Florida City Walmart Leaves One Dead, Two Injured

One Dead and Two Injured in Shooting at Walmart Store in Florida City

Florida City, FL – Tragedy struck a Walmart store in Florida City on Wednesday when one person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting incident. The incident took place in the southern tip of Miami-Dade County, according to authorities.

The Miami-Dade police confirmed that two individuals were shot, with one person succumbing to their injuries at the hospital. The second victim is expected to survive. Additionally, a third victim was transported to Jackson South Hospital after suffering injuries from a fall during the chaos.

Witnesses who were present at the scene reported hearing gunshots and a commotion. Employees of the nearby Smart Style hair salon revealed that there was a significant police presence in the area during the incident.

According to Álvaro Zabaleta, spokesperson for the Miami-Dade police, the shooting occurred around 2:57 pm following an altercation between two groups of men. One of them produced a weapon, leading to the tragic incident.

Videos shared on social media captured the aftermath of the shooting, showing an injured individual lying on the supermarket floor as bystanders attempted to revive them. A young boy could be seen crying inconsolably in the footage.

Authorities have taken a suspect into custody, although they have not disclosed any identities related to the incident. The Walmart company released a statement expressing deep sadness over the incident and offering condolences to the victim’s loved ones. The store has been temporarily closed, and the company pledged full cooperation with local law enforcement during the ongoing investigation.

This is not the first time a Walmart store in South Florida has been marred by violence. Just two months ago, a fatal shooting occurred at a Walmart in Broward County, resulting in the death of a victim who suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Another shooting incident took place in September 2022 at a Walmart in Goulds, Miami-Dade County, leading to the death of one person.

As the investigation continues into the Florida City Walmart shooting, residents and authorities alike are grappling with the issue of gun violence in the area.

