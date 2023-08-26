Fatal Shooting Erupts near Edward Waters University in Jacksonville, Florida

Mass Shooting Leaves Several Dead in Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida – Tragedy struck in Jacksonville on Saturday as several people were shot to death, according to an announcement made by the city’s mayor, Donna Deegan, to a local television station. The exact death toll has not been confirmed.

The shooting incident took place in close proximity to Edward Waters University, sending shockwaves through the community. Reports suggest that the shooter had been hiding inside a Dollar General store, although it remains unclear if the shooting occurred there.

Expressing her outrage, Mayor Deegan stated, “This is unacceptable. One shooting is too much. These shootings are really hard to take.” The mayor’s strong words reflect the gravity of the situation and the urgent need for action to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Edward Waters University issued a statement, assuring its students that they would remain safely confined to their dormitories. The school emphasized that neither students nor faculty were believed to be involved in the incident. Preliminary reports also indicate no involvement of students, faculty, or staff, according to campus authorities.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office swiftly reached the scene of the shooting, while campus police ensured the security of the university. The X alert system updated students about the situation, urging them to stay inside their residences until the area was cleared.

Eyewitnesses reported that around 12:45 p.m. local time, they observed an armed man donning a bulletproof vest near the university library. Campus security attempted to apprehend the suspect but failed to do so, according to reliable sources interviewed by local television channel 4.

The incident comes exactly five years after a gunman opened fire during a video game tournament in Jacksonville, claiming the lives of two individuals before tragically taking their own. The memory of that previous shooting still lingers, making this latest incident even more distressing for the community.

As the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, more information is expected to be released shortly. The need for stricter gun control measures and increased security precautions is likely to be part of the wider discussions in the wake of this latest tragedy.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to the victims and their families during this difficult time. Acts of violence like this underline the urgent need for communities to come together and work towards preventing such devastating events from occurring again.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

