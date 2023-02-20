11
On the afternoon of this Monday, a motorcyclist lost his life on the La Virginia – Cerritos road, in the sector known as Hato Viejo. So far the identity of the man is unknown.
According to information provided by the drivers, at this time the road remains closed in both directions, while the authorities carry out the technical inspection of the body. News in development…
See also Risk Management will intervene more than one hundred kilometers of tertiary roads in 5 municipalities of Casanare – news