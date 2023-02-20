Home News Fatal traffic accident on the La Virginia – Cerritos road.
Fatal traffic accident on the La Virginia – Cerritos road.

On the afternoon of this Monday, a motorcyclist lost his life on the La Virginia – Cerritos road, in the sector known as Hato Viejo. So far the identity of the man is unknown.

According to information provided by the drivers, at this time the road remains closed in both directions, while the authorities carry out the technical inspection of the body. News in development…

