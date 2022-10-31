Home News Father and daughter take an old path and end up in an impervious channel: reached by the Alpine Rescue
The Udine Alpine Rescue station, together with the Guardia di Finanza, with a canine unit of the latter intervened in the search for two people missing on the southern slope of Mount Cuarnan.

The call came in around 1.30pm on Monday 31 October. They are father and daughter from Udine, he from 1967 she from 2003, who at the crossroads just above the Çuc de Crôs took an old trace of the path that led them to an impervious channel at an altitude of 1100, in the middle of the southern slope in which they got stuck.

The rescuers, who had their position, reached them from below starting from the Jouf village in about forty minutes of walking and, after having intercepted them with voice calls, they bypassed the canal coming to them.

Father and daughter were harnessed and secured to a rope and safely accompanied to the correct path by the rescuers. Firefighters are also present at the base camp in Jouf.

