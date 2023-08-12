Father and son detained with more than 100 million pesos on the way to Pitalito

The authorities have carried out an operation that has resulted in the arrest of a father and his son in the municipality of Pitalito, south of Huila.

Both men, 48 and 26 years old respectively, were caught in possession of a significant sum of money that, according to preliminary investigations, was intended for the acquisition of narcotic substances.

The operation was carried out by troops from the Magdalena Battalion of the Ninth Brigade, in collaboration with the CTI, as part of the constant fight against drug trafficking. The action was carried out through the installation of a checkpoint in the village of El Cedro, where a Toyota vehicle was subjected to an exhaustive inspection.

During the inspection, plastic bags containing the considerable amount of $119,400,000 in denominations of 50,000 and 100,000 pesos were discovered. The money was hidden under the driver’s seat and in the back seat of the vehicle. The two occupants of the vehicle could not justify the origin of the money, which led to their immediate arrest.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the detainees were destined for the department of Putumayo, where they apparently intended to use the money to purchase narcotic substances. According to the authorities, the amount seized was intended for the purchase of drugs that would later be distributed and marketed in various municipalities of Huila.

The detainees face charges for the alleged crime of money laundering. After their capture, they were placed at the disposal of the competent authority for preliminary hearings, including the legalization of the capture, the imputation of charges and the determination of security measures.