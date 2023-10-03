Home » Father and son die in a bicycle accident in Manta
by admin
A man and his son died while riding a bicycle home.

The event was recorded this Tuesday, October 3, 2023, in the Abdón Calderón neighborhood, in Manta.

According to information provided by a member of the Fire Department, the man and his son were going down a slope on a bicycle.

Apparently, they had lost their brakes and crashed into a sidewalk.

The death of both was instantaneous.

It was learned that the man had gone to pick up his son from school.

They were residents of the sector where this accident occurred.

The victim was identified as Armando Vera Sornoza, 41 years old. The minor was studying at a nearby school.

