Father and son died after losing control of the motorcycle on which they were moving and crashing into a tree on Los Libertadores avenue in the municipality of La Plata.

The victims of the incident were identified as Yonatan David López Pajoy, 19 years old, and his father Milton René López Medina, 45 years old.

According to the information, the young man died while receiving medical attention at the San Antonio de Padua hospital in La Plata and his father Milton Rene died an hour and a half later.

The bodies were transferred to the legal medicine unit of the city of Neiva, for the respective necropsy activities.

The two were residents of the village of La Esperanza in the municipality of La Plata.