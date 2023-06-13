Home » Father and son fall into a wine tank and die from the fumes – breaking latest news
Father and son fall into a wine tank and die from the fumes

Father and son fall into a wine tank and die from the fumes – breaking latest news
I am Giovanni and Filippo Colapinto, father and son aged 81 and 47, the two people who died yesterday evening in the wine tank of a cellar in Gioia del Colle, in the province of Bari, probably one in an attempt to save the other. The bodies of the two were recovered by divers from the fire brigade, the rescue operations were complex.

According to the first reconstructions, the son was cleaning a cistern containing wine and would have fallen inside, perhaps because he was already stunned by the fumes. His father, in an attempt to save him, also fell. Both would die from the fumes. The incident took place in the Cardinal’s historic cellar in via De Nicola, just outside the city center. On the spot, in addition to firefighters and carabinieri, also the prosecutor on duty Lanfranco Marazia of the Bari prosecutor’s office and the coroner Francesco Vinci.

