Father and son, aged 63 and 26 respectively, were hit and killed by a freight train in transit just north of the Senigallia station (Ancona). From 9 pm traffic on the Marotta-Senigallia line is suspended in both directions. According to initial information, the victims are tourists from Perugia who were in Senigallia on vacation. A freight train in transit, southbound, investigative sources report, overwhelmed father and son who were on the tracks but it is not yet clear if the two were crossing the tracks or if the father was trying to stop the son who threatened to head towards. the tracks with the oncoming train.

Polfer intervened on the spot, carrying out all the investigations to reconstruct the dynamics, 118, the firefighters and the carabinieri. The intervention of the judicial authority is also required. Rail traffic in both directions, on the Marotta-Senigallia stretch, is still suspended. In the meantime, Trenitalia says, “High Speed ​​and Regional trains can record a longer journey time of up to 60 minutes”. Between Senigallia and Marotta, as far as regional trains are concerned, Trenitalia has set up replacement buses.