Father and son painting accident – young man killed by forklift in NY City

A tragic incident unfolded in New York City as a father and son painting the facade of a building faced a devastating accident. The young man was acting as a traffic guide for a forklift operated by his father when a dark-colored truck crossed the area and left the young man with no space to avoid being run over by the machine.

The security camera captured the moment when the teenager was left under the gigantic wheels of the forklift, and despite his father’s immediate efforts to help, the young man tragically lost his life at the scene, as reported by the New York Police Department.

Witnesses at the scene described the shock and horror as people nearby heard screams and witnessed the tragic event. “Screams were heard. When we left, all that had already happened and the young man’s body was lying on the ground,” said Alejandro Cortés, an employee at a hardware store near the site of the accident.

This heartbreaking incident highlights the dangers faced by workers in various occupations, with construction work listed among the most dangerous jobs. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 22 construction worker deaths in New York City last year. The exact name of the company for which the father and son worked is yet to be disclosed, but the New York Police Department has initiated an investigation into the incident.

As such, this tragedy serves as a sobering reminder of the risks faced by workers in potentially hazardous environments, and the urgent need for strict safety measures to avoid such devastating accidents.