Father and son were cruelly murdered in the rural area of ​​Barranca de Upía

Colonel Jeison Freddy Sora Cruz, Commander of the Meta Police Department, confirmed the murder in a rural area of ​​the municipality of Barranca de Upía, of a father and son identified as Víctor Vaca and Duberney Vaca.

The events occurred in the village of Pavitos, where at noon on February 2, armed men fired several times at the 69-year-old and 40-year-old victims to take their lives.

The National Police appointed a Criminal Investigation and Intelligence group that, in coordination with the National Army, carries out the corresponding actions to collect the material elements of evidence, which once they are made available to the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, allow to clarify this heinous fact.

The technical inspection of the corpse was carried out by personnel from the SIJIN Basic Criminal Investigation Unit and the case was left at the disposal of the local Prosecutor’s Office 48 of the municipality of Barranca de Upía, for the crime of homicide.

Four months ago a similar crime also occurred, where father and son were tortured and murdered in what is presumed an apparent theft of money, for which relatives of the victim families demand justice.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

