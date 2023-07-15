Father Chucho had to be hospitalized urgently

Why is Father Chucho so famous?

Father Chucho left Colombian television more than ten years ago. However, he is fondly remembered by viewers. He has participated in several television programs such as ‘Cure for the Soul’ by RCN and ‘Tu cara me suena’ by Caracol.

Hoy, Father Cucho is also a singer and youtuber of Catholic music. He wants his successes to glorify God and help people find peace. In addition, Father Chucho combats the paranormal and has practiced several exorcisms. He has the endorsement of the Pope and the Bishop, following the Code of Canon Law.

He has also made quite controversial statements that have put him in the eye of the hurricane more than once.For example, he assured that he would like to be a father and treats his nieces as daughters, something that causes a lot of confusion among those who see them on the streets. Besides, now he is ‘grandfather’, since one of them already had a son.

In the Orjuela family many men who exercised the priesthood throughout its historysomething that influenced the final decision of Father Chucho and that he chose to be a priest and not have offspring.

Also: Father Chucho, the miraculous

Chucho has a goal to achieve and is working on it: “a dream that is a little complicated to fulfill: to be a saint. “I want to be that good and holy man and if I want to be holy it is because those who are by my side, I want them to reach with me where God wants to take us.”

Father Chucho has also been blunt with the priests accused of pedophilia: “It’s something I can’t understand, how men hid in God to hurt children… I think the law has to be life imprisonment.”

