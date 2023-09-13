Father finds his daughter dead inside his home

A woman was found dead by her father. The discovery was recorded on the afternoon of this Monday, September 11, 2023, in Guamaní south of Quito.

According to national media reports, the father, worried because his daughter was not answering his calls, came to her home to see what was happening.

Karen M., the victim, was murdered in her home.

Upon arriving at the house, the man called his daughter several times and when there was no response he broke one of the windows of the main door.

This is because he managed to see a bundle in the baby carriage and his daughter’s cohabitant on the side.

When he entered the home, accompanied by police, they identified Karen’s lifeless body. She was wrapped in a brown blanket.

Preliminarily it is known that he died by hanging, and that the body presented signs of violence.

The agents apprehended the subject, who is the main suspect in the alleged crime of femicide. The reasons that led to the death of the 22-year-old woman are unknown.

The father also said that upon arriving, he asked the citizen: “What did you do?” He would have responded: “I didn’t do anything, a friend killed her.”

The subject was transferred to the Flagrant Unit, where he will be processed according to the evidence collected by the crime team. Criminalisticsreported El Universo.

