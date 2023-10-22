Home » Father Franco Berti greets the community of Vasto Marina
News

Father Franco Berti greets the community of Vasto Marina

by admin
Father Franco Berti greets the community of Vasto Marina

This morning last Eucharistic celebration at the Church of San Francesco d’Assisi Of Vasto Marina per Father Franco Berti.

From tomorrow, in fact, he will leave theSan Francesco Institute – where for 25 years he was director, successor to Father Fulgenzio Fantini at the helm of the health center founded by Padre Alberto Mileno – to move to breaking latest news.

At the end of the celebration many wanted to say goodbye to Father Franco: words of thanks for these 25 years in Vasto Marina have been expressed by the staff of the San Francesco and the Mileno Foundation and by simple citizens of the local parish community of Santa Maria Stella Maris of which he was a part.

At the end Father Franco recalled that the Sunday mass of 11:00 will be moved to 18:00 in the Church of San Francesco while those in the morning will remain in Stella Maris.

See also  Revocation of the partner's firearms license: no automaticity

You may also like

Fydriszewiski scores and extends Barcelona’s lead

Affordable and Accessible English Language Learning Opportunities in...

Drone betrayed Diego Alejandro Martínez Franco

Improving Accessibility: Hangzhou Hosts the 4th Asian Paralympic...

After the sprint, Ferrari is preparing for the...

They burned alive alleged “vaccinators” in La Maná

Mexican Authorities Step Up Deportations of Cuban Migrants...

More than 43 neighborhoods will be without electricity...

ACADEMY AWARDS 2024 – The European candidates

Let’s get to know our province: Quilanga canton...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy