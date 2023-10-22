Father Franco Berti greets the community of Vasto Marina

This morning last Eucharistic celebration at the Church of San Francesco d’Assisi Of Vasto Marina per Father Franco Berti.

From tomorrow, in fact, he will leave theSan Francesco Institute – where for 25 years he was director, successor to Father Fulgenzio Fantini at the helm of the health center founded by Padre Alberto Mileno – to move to breaking latest news.

At the end of the celebration many wanted to say goodbye to Father Franco: words of thanks for these 25 years in Vasto Marina have been expressed by the staff of the San Francesco and the Mileno Foundation and by simple citizens of the local parish community of Santa Maria Stella Maris of which he was a part.

At the end Father Franco recalled that the Sunday mass of 11:00 will be moved to 18:00 in the Church of San Francesco while those in the morning will remain in Stella Maris.

