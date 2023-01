Monsignor Georg Gaensweinhistorical secretary of Benedict XVIhe criticized Pope francesco regarding the so-called “Latin mass”, stating that a decision by the reigning Pope had “broken the heart” of the emeritus.

Benedict XVI in 2007 had liberalized the use of the pre-conciliar missal with the apostolic letter “Summorum Pontificum”, the cornerstone of a strategy of appeasement with the Lefebvrians, en route with the papacy from the Second Vatican Council onwards.