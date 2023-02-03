Humberto Manuel Olivella Pineda, 23, did not accept the charges of homicide as eventual intent, abusive carnal access and aggravated kidnapping, charged by the Prosecutor for the death of his seven-month-old daughter inside a motel in Valledupar.

The hearing was held in the Municipal Third Criminal Court with security control functions in Valledupar, in which the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office 8 indicated that it had sufficient probative material to demonstrate the responsibility of this young man in the death of the girl and of having forced María Camilia Mengual Mojica, 19, mother of the child, to go to the motel under threats, sexually abuse her and leave the girl inside the car on with the windows up.

Prosecutor Edgar Ramírez said that Olivella Pineda omitted his responsibility as a “father to protect his children.”

For its part, the defense maintains that it has evidence to prove his innocence.

Meanwhile, the hearing will continue this Friday at 9:30 in the morning with the request for a security measure.

