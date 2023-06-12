Father of rescued children denounces death threats

Manuel Ranoque Mucutuy, indigenous leader and father of the four children found in the Yarí, denounced two days after the discovery of the minors that he is being threatened by Farc dissidents.

“The ‘Carolina Ramírez’ front is looking for me to kill me, I have threats. For them I am a target, that is what scares me the most, because I know that these shameless people can start to put pressure on me with my children and I will never allow that”, affirmed Manuel Ranoque Mucutuy.

On April 11, Manuel left his town due to intimidation perpetrated by the dissidents, apparently on behalf of his leadership in the Puerto Sábalo-Los Monos community.

“They gave me an hour to disappear, and it was so long that I couldn’t say goodbye to my children. In the territory where I come from, they are killing many innocent people, leaders and women. The guerrillas have taken control,” he recounted 20 days before the accident in which his wife, Magdalena Mucutuy, died.

In statements to the media, Ranoque explained the reasons why he claims to be being threatened by the dissidents.

“They have an economic interest and as long as you don’t accept what they say, you are an enemy to them. They are going to look for me directly here, they are going to send a person directly here. I heard this from the mouth of the owner of the company of Freddy Ladino, I have some audios and I have something to show them, because he is allied with them and they want to make my life impossible, ”he denounced.

Likewise, he made a call for help to obtain housing, study and security for both himself and his children. “I need to guarantee the study to my children, I need the security of my life and that of my children,” he requested.

In addition, the father of the minors criticized the malicious people who have taken images of the children to mock and publish them on digital platforms.

“Totally disagree. How are they going to take my children as the object of ridicule, if I, who am the father, am not doing it. Other people who are here, eating and sleeping well, go there, let them in, take photos of my children, spread them on social networks, ”she said.

Mother of children rescued from the Colombian jungle was alive for four days

children’s finding

On June 9, 40 days after her disappearance, Lesly Jacobombaire Mucutuy, 13 years old; Soleiny Jacobombaire Mucutuy, 9; Tien Ranoque Mucutuy, 4, and baby Cristin Ranoque Mucutuy, 1, were found alive by a commando of the Military Forces made up of 12 men, including three indigenous people.

Various media outlets revealed that the children’s first encounter was with the Indigenous Guard. In a published video, one of the community members recounted how, through songs, lullabies, and rituals, they helped the minors.

“We found the children. Blessed be God. Faith has put us on the path we wanted. Here are the children. We went to see the child and he was lying down. He got up and said, very consciously: ‘My mother died.’ We change the word for a sweeter one: ‘Grandma is looking for him, his family, his father, his uncle is here.’ There he said: ‘I want fariña with chorizo,'” said Nicolás Ordóñez, a member of the Association of Cabildos Indigenous people of Leguízamo and Alto Predio Putumayo (Acilap), to RTVC.

As is known, the last report from the pilot of the crashed plane, Hernando Murcia Morales, was recorded when he was 175 kilometers south of San José del Guaviare and then all contact with the control tower was lost.

On May 15, the Aeronautics confirmed the discovery of the aircraft in the village of Palma Rosa, in the municipality of Solano, in Caquetá. One of the seven passengers on the plane was found dead. The next day, the rescuers found the remains of two other adult occupants of the plane, but no trace of the children.

Wilson’s Quest

The Army announced that the search continues for Wilson, a sniffer dog that participated in the exploit and is now lost in thick vegetation.

“The search has not ended. Our principle: we do not leave anyone behind. The soldiers continue the operation to find Wilson,” the Institution said through its Twitter account.

The dog got lost in the Amazon jungle in the south of the country while tracking the four children who survived the May 1 plane crash.