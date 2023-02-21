Reposted from: China Women’s Daily

[#父亲死哥哥说姐姐不给给权# Judge: Both men and women enjoy equal inheritance rights]Recently, the reporter learned from the Meishan Intermediate Court that in Wawushan Town, Hongya County, Sichuan, a man disposed of more than 800,000 yuan of his father’s estate on his own. As a married daughter, she should not have the right to inherit, and three generations of a family meet in court. The younger sister and the mother sued the elder brother and grandmother to the court, demanding to share their corresponding inheritance. After the trial, the court confirmed that the deposits, houses, and equity left by Deng Mouxing after his death belonged to the joint property of the husband and wife. Because Deng Mouxing did not make a will before his death, his personal property was handled according to legal inheritance. The court held that the two plaintiffs, as Deng Mouxing’s first successors, had the right to inherit his estate within the scope prescribed by law. The judge reminded that Article 1126 of the “Civil Code of the People’s Republic of China” clearly stipulates that in legal inheritance, both men and women enjoy the right to inheritance equally. (Cover news) #Can the only child inherit all the inheritance of their parents#