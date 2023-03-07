Home News Faulty airbags: VW recalls 270,000 cars | > – News – Lower Saxony
Faulty airbags: VW recalls 270,000 cars

Faulty airbags: VW recalls 270,000 cars

Status: 03/06/2023 10:07 p.m

The Wolfsburg carmaker Volkswagen has to recall hundreds of thousands of cars. According to the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA), there is a risk that the front airbags will deploy in an uncontrolled manner and metal fragments will become detached.

According to the authorities, vehicles in Germany are not affected by the security risks. According to VW, “however, it cannot be ruled out that individual vehicles have also found their way to Germany”. The automaker said on Monday that the bug is related to a new batch of models that incorporate technology from the Japanese manufacturer Takata. There have already been a number of serious accidents in various countries in the past due to faulty airbags.

Recalls affect cars in hot countries

According to VW, the cause is related to an inferior propellant that can erroneously trigger the airbag, especially at higher humidity levels in a warm climate. The recalls affect cars that have been delivered in hot countries like South America.

Specific versions of these models are affected:

  • VW Golf
  • Passat
  • Small car Fox
  • Pick-up Saveiro
  • Brazilian sedan Voyage from 2013 to 2017

(Source: Federal Motor Transport Authority)

NDR 1 Lower Saxony | Current | 06.03.2023 | 07:00 a.m

VW

