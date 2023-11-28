Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé on Kazakh land – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in just one click

The President of the Republic, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, has been on an official visit since Monday, November 27, 2023, to Astana, Kazakhstan.

This first trip by the Togolese head of state to Kazakh territory, at the invitation of his counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, marks a new era of cooperation between Togo and Kazakhstan.

The two leaders will discuss topics of common interest relating in particular to investments, trade, energy, transport, logistics and agriculture.

Presidents Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé and

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will also address issues related to the development of the African continent, economic challenges, the fight against climate change and the promotion of peace and security in different regions of the world.

During his stay, the Head of State will visit socio-economic and institutional sites in the country.

As a reminder, the two leaders had during a telephone exchange last October, defined the modalities for strengthening this cooperation in the interest of their respective populations.

Togotopnews

Share this: Facebook

X

