Faure Gnassingbé exchanged with Gal Michel Langley – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

Head of State Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé exchanged this July 26, 2023, with Gal Michael Langley, Commander of the United States Military Command in Africa (AFRICOM) on a working visit to Togo.

The exchanges mainly focused on the values ​​shared by the two countries and on the strengthening of the partnership for the promotion of these values.

“We discussed the values ​​that Togo and the United States share, the values ​​of security, stability and prosperity as well as the mechanisms to strengthen the partnership in the context of the promotion of these values,” said Gal Michael. Langley.

He added that “we also discussed the maritime sector, in particular the excellent work that Togo is doing at the level of its coast and how we can accompany it to expand its capacity”.

The Commander of AFRICOM thus congratulated the President of the Republic for his policy of promoting the maritime economy.

Furthermore, the security situation and violent extremism in the West African sub-region and in the northern part of Togo were also discussed.

Rachel Doubidji

