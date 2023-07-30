Home » Faure Gnassingbé exchanged with Gal Michel Langley – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click
News

Faure Gnassingbé exchanged with Gal Michel Langley – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

by admin
Faure Gnassingbé exchanged with Gal Michel Langley – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

Head of State Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé exchanged this July 26, 2023, with Gal Michael Langley, Commander of the United States Military Command in Africa (AFRICOM) on a working visit to Togo.

The exchanges mainly focused on the values ​​shared by the two countries and on the strengthening of the partnership for the promotion of these values.

“We discussed the values ​​that Togo and the United States share, the values ​​of security, stability and prosperity as well as the mechanisms to strengthen the partnership in the context of the promotion of these values,” said Gal Michael. Langley.

He added that “we also discussed the maritime sector, in particular the excellent work that Togo is doing at the level of its coast and how we can accompany it to expand its capacity”.

The Commander of AFRICOM thus congratulated the President of the Republic for his policy of promoting the maritime economy.

Furthermore, the security situation and violent extremism in the West African sub-region and in the northern part of Togo were also discussed.

Rachel Doubidji

See also  Energy, from the Guido Carli Foundation a single document in support of government action

You may also like

They filter new chilling details about the Mauricio...

Carinthian heads embassy in Athens

92 broke the 30 yuan mark, and gasoline...

Sergeant Cleared of Criminal Liability in Death of...

Exploring the Rich History and Cultural Relics of...

“When starting a family, many women lose power...

6 people were killed in a small plane...

Journalists are also in campaigns

US judge dismisses Trump’s defamation lawsuit against CNN

Refining companies that were doing well, their 2nd...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy