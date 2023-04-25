Faure Gnassingbé will inaugurate the Dogta-Lafiè reference hospital – TOGOTOPNEWS

The Dogta-Lafiè reference hospital will be inaugurated on Wednesday April 26 by the President of the Republic, Faure Gnassingbé.

According to a government source, this inauguration will take place within the framework of the festivities of the 63rd anniversary of the country’s independence.

Indeed, the Dogta-Lafiè hospital specializes in the fields of Medicine, Surgery and Obstetrics (MCO). Thanks to its top-of-the-range equipment, it should “serve a large segment of the population, and drain, because of its advantageous pricing and its healthcare offer, a new population that previously did not turn to hospitals”.

It should be noted that the hospital already takes care of patients, particularly in imaging, radiography and mammography. Its other services will therefore be operational following the inauguration.

