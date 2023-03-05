Home News Faure Gnassingbé with his Ugandan counterpart – TOGOTOPNEWS
Faure Gnassingbé with his Ugandan counterpart – TOGOTOPNEWS

The Head of State, Faure Gnassingbé is on an official visit this Friday, March 3, 2023 to his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

According to a press release from the presidency, the two heads of state will discuss the strengthening of the Lomé-Kampala axis, in particular cooperation, particularly in the economic, business, planning, transport, agriculture and tourism fields.

This visit, we are informed, will also be an opportunity to share experiences in these various aforementioned areas. ” The two leaders will also discuss topics related to continental integration, peacebuilding and the fight against security threats and climate change in Africa “, indicated the Presidency of the Togolese Republic.

Lomé and Kampala maintain very good diplomatic relations. In January 2020, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni was in Lomé as part of the summit of heads of state and government on counterfeit medicines, this after the visit of his Togolese counterpart to Kampala in November 2011.

Atha Assan

