Faure Gnassingbé’s proposals for sustained infrastructure funding on the continent

The Togolese capital, Lomé, will host on July 3 and 4, 2023 the work of the first edition of the Infra Forum for Africa coupled with the Annual General Meeting of Africa 50 shareholders devoted to the development and financing of infrastructure in Africa. At the opening of the meeting, the President of the Republic explored the purpose of the forum and brought out proposals to counter the challenges that are needed in the sector.

One of the current challenges on the continent is integrating a new imperative into infrastructure plans. “Infrastructures must respond to the climate challenge, they must become “green infrastructures” which, of course, increases the cost. “, said Faure Gnassingbé. Faced with such a situation, the Head of State makes an analysis with remarks.

Faure Gnassingbé’s first remark is that public spending will not be sufficient to achieve the infrastructure development objectives. “The current situation, like the medium-term outlook, does not offer any hope of a significant improvement in public financing capacities. The global economic slowdown initially linked to the Covid-19 pandemic crisis and reinforced for a year and a half by the conflict in Ukraine is weighing heavily on the budgetary capacities of our governments,” he commented. In fact, the number 1 Togolese observes that the involvement of the private sector in the financing of infrastructure is essential. This should lead to the construction of a viable economic model. “A partnership with the State, around new industrial policies, is crucial to attract foreign capital. “, advises the Head of State.

With regard to his third remark, Faure Gnassingbé indicates that the involvement of the State is necessary to attract private capital. “Some have long repeated that it was enough not to impede the free movement of capital for it to meet all investment needs everywhere on the planet. Historically, this approach has never lived up to its promise,” he noted. And to indicate that it is the responsibility of politicians and employers “to guarantee a stable, transparent and receptive economic space to the constraints of economic operators”.

The fourth is the return to favor of the concept of industrial policy in the countries of the North. “So let’s dare the word: we need industrial policies. A partnership with the State, around new industrial policies, is crucial to attract foreign capital. “, wished Faure Gnassingbé.

Finally, the Head of State affirms that “the partnership between the private sector and the public authorities will only be fruitful if it is profitable”. This profitability, he continues, “depends in particular on the ability to change the size of the projects according to the evolution of the constraints, in particular financial”.

Reaching out to development partners

According to Faure Gnassingbé, “the necessary cooperation between private funders and public funders, such as the public commitment to improving the business climate, as well as the definition of the main axes of industrial strategy cannot be done without the support of our partners. institutional”.

Furthermore, private financing must be part of the overall framework of development policies and the support of public funds by private financing must become more frequent. “It’s not just a budgetary imperative. It is also an asset in terms of resilience,” he argued.

The Lomé meeting brings together the leaders of more than 70 countries, including 50 African states, representatives of financing institutions, development partners, financiers and several specialists from the continent.

Africa50 is an investment platform created by African governments and the African Development Bank to bridge the infrastructure financing gap in Africa. Its mission is to mobilize financing from the public and private sectors, to facilitate the development of projects and to invest in infrastructure on the continent. Africa50 favors medium and large-scale projects having a strong impact on the development of Africa while offering an attractive return to investors.

Atha ASSAN

