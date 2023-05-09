Fausto Tinelli’s mother: “Trento is back my city” – Trentino AA/S

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRENTO, MAY 09 – “I thank Trento because it finally becomes my city again”. These are the words of Danila, the mother of Fausto Tinelli, killed on March 18, 1978 in Milan together with Lorenzo “Iaio” Iannucci, on the occasion of the inauguration of the mural curated by the students of the upper four fifth grades of the Da Vinci high school and the institute of Vittoria art is dedicated to the two young people who frequented the “Leoncavallo” social centre. The work is located on the facade of the school which overlooks via Madruzzo.



The mother of Fausto Tinelli, born and buried in Trento, thanked the students who edited the work. “My son was an honest person and the other boy was too. They were killed by three executioners sent by the secret services who lived above my house because they controlled the Red Brigades for the death of Moro, which is 45 years old”.



“Three people died for Fausto and Iaio. Anyone who investigated them was killed”, recalled Fausto’s mother, who added that “going forward on the two of them is like dealing with a rubber wall. The more you push forward the more the wall throws you back”.



Ivano Vallese, spokesman for the association Families and friends of Fausto and Iaio, took the floor recalling that “in May, a podcast of six episodes on the story of Fausto and Iaio will be released on the Rai website, RaiPlay sound. There will be interviews with friends and schoolmates.” (HANDLE).

