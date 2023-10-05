Favbet supported the creation of a comprehensive system for the prevention of gaming addiction in Ukraine

An effective and efficient system of preventing and combating gambling addiction should include not only medical assistance to citizens who already suffer from gambling addiction, but also social support for people at risk, as well as those who need social rehabilitation after treatment.

RBC-Ukraine reports this with reference to the participants of the round table “Implementation of social services in Ukraine for people at risk of gambling addiction” with the participation of state institutions, businesses and the public.

The event was organized by the Center for Responsible Gaming together with the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine. Among the participants are experts from the National Social Service of Ukraine, KRAIL, the Institute of Forensic Psychiatry of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, as well as representatives of the gambling business and specialists in the prevention and fight against gaming addiction.

According to the words Olga Isayeva, head of the Center for Responsible Gaming, in 2023, under the auspices of the Ministry of Health, the first national study of gaming addiction took place in Ukraine. Although it showed that gaming addiction in the country is not widespread, its results highlighted a number of problems in this area, in particular, the problem of effectively identifying people who need professional help in connection with the presence of gaming addiction or who are on the verge of its occurrence.

That is why the Center for Responsible Gaming, together with the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine, decided to launch a project to introduce a system of providing social services to people with gaming addiction in our country. The main patron of the project will be the Favbet company, which before that also supported the first national study of gambling addiction under the auspices of the Ministry of Health and was the first among the companies in the industry to provide specialists with the opportunity to conduct research in their institutions.

The first step towards the emergence of a network of social services for people with gaming addiction in Ukraine will be the development of the state standard of social service “Social and psychological rehabilitation of people with gaming addiction”, which will include counseling, psychological assistance, legal assistance, representation of interests and social support.

Representatives of the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine emphasized that this standard should be uniform for all providers of social services, and all target groups should be involved in its creation – not only providers, but also recipients of social services.

KRAIL member Khrystyna Dutka drew attention to the fact that state policy in this area should be based on three pillars. The first is educational work, explaining to players that gambling is a pastime, not a way of making money. The second is the provision of medical assistance to those who have fallen into the trap of addiction. Finally, the third whale is social rehabilitation services for people who have overcome addiction and want to return to their usual social life.

The representative of the main patron of the Favbet project is Ksenia Tyurikova noted that it is now important for Ukraine to work with the problem of gambling addiction, because the country’s legal gambling market is at the stage of development and should be formed based on the needs of safety and comfort of players.

According to her, this is why Favbet supports the creation of a comprehensive and effective national system for the prevention of gaming addiction in Ukraine, which will help prevent it and work with problem players.

“The emergence of such a system will be an excellent example of effective interaction between the state, the public and socially responsible businesses acting in the interests of Ukrainian society.” she noted.

